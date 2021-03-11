3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Accolade Inc. (ACCD), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares are -0.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.06% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock down -18.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.44% and -20.92% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2021, BTIG Research recommended the ACCD stock as a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on January 15, 2021. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the ACCD stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.56. The forecasts give the Accolade Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.65% or 20.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 95 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 39,282,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,819,849. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 171,619 and 23,819,812 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 161,522 ACCD shares valued at $8.99 million on Jan 20. The shares were sold at $55.67 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) closed at $2.69 on Wednesday. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $240,737,259. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $2.01 and it hit its day’s highest price at $2.93.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), on the other hand, is trading around $8.85 with a market cap of $841.02M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $100.9 million. This represented 78.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $460.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $3.05 billion from $2.7 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $119.2 million, significantly lower than the $203.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $103.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at ACCO Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 655,012 shares. Insider sales totaled 513,479 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.73M shares after the latest sales, with 6.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 91.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACCO Brands Corporation having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.18 million shares worth more than $69.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 7.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.03 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.