A peek at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who has invested in It?

109 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 10.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 52.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 99.94M with Short Float at 6.72%. Institutions hold 47.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 15.26 million shares valued at $93.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.79% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 9.89 million shares valued at $60.85 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.89 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $30.08 million, while Honeycomb Asset Management LP holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $20.91 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is 25.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is -2.15% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 100.88% off its SMA200. PRTY registered 446.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 213.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.89.

The stock witnessed a -10.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.98%, and is -0.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $834.83M and $1.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is -36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2861.54% and -16.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $648.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 316,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $6.63 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.99 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 406,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $6.11 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.67 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 1,600,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $6.4 million. The insider now directly holds 15,263,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 215.51% up over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is 190.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.95% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.