Analysts suggest INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) could spike -7.33% in a year

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) is 113.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $13.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96% off its average median price target of $5.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.44, the stock is 68.93% and 90.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.82 million and changing -31.49% at the moment leaves the stock 30.93% off its SMA200. INVO registered -12.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.71.

The stock witnessed a 84.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.77%, and is 84.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.74% over the week and 18.09% over the month.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $66.91M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.00% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.20%).

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $440k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO), with 949.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 19.17% while institutional investors hold 8.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.95M, and float is at 3.65M with Short Float at 0.46%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.63 million shares valued at $1.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.54% of the INVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 56092.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eidelman Virant Capital which holds 20000.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $60200.0, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 16390.0 with a market value of $49333.0.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.