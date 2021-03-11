Are we looking at the next big move in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 28.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.70, the stock is -23.03% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.76 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 54.26% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered a gain of 108.94% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.41.

The stock witnessed a -39.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.06%, and is -15.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.09% over the week and 11.34% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 211 employees, a market worth around $7.50B and $197.14M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.98% and -44.49% from its 52-week high.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skillz Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $62.49M over the same period..

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), with 34.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.16% while institutional investors hold 37.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.71M, and float is at 103.96M with Short Float at 14.27%. Institutions hold 29.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 23.28 million shares valued at $465.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.75% of the SKLZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 21.43 million shares valued at $428.66 million to account for 31.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 20.74 million shares representing 30.05% and valued at over $414.75 million, while T Ventures Management Co, Ltd holds 22.39% of the shares totaling 15.45 million with a market value of $308.99 million.