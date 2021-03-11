AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

150 institutions hold shares in AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO), with 875.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 94.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.44M, and float is at 29.56M with Short Float at 11.21%. Institutions hold 92.09% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 4.51 million shares valued at $62.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the AVRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.24 million shares valued at $45.1 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Camber Capital Management LP which holds 3.13 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $43.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $25.12 million.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.45% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.66, the stock is 9.69% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 11.42% at the moment leaves the stock -14.83% off its SMA200. AVRO registered -26.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.66.

The stock witnessed a -29.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is 23.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.96% and -41.87% from its 52-week high.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donenberg Phillip B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donenberg Phillip B. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $11.71 per share for a total of $23420.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.