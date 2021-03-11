BlackLine Inc. (BL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.28% Change This Year

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is -14.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.32 and a high of $154.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BL stock was last observed hovering at around $110.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.2% off its average median price target of $152.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.86% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -58.79% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.33, the stock is -9.43% and -12.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. BL registered 85.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.14.

The stock witnessed a -22.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has around 1325 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $351.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 166.91. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.36% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackLine Inc. (BL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $96.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in BlackLine Inc. (BL), with 7.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.76% while institutional investors hold 111.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.47M, and float is at 49.90M with Short Float at 9.12%. Institutions hold 97.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.79 million shares valued at $638.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.28% of the BL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.99 million shares valued at $531.93 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $497.53 million, while Df Dent & Co Inc holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $343.73 million.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at BlackLine Inc. (BL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GRAHAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH GRAHAM sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $140.43 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8859.0 shares.

BlackLine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that HIRSCH PETER (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $113.54 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40484.0 shares of the BL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Huffman Marc (President and COO) disposed off 33,655 shares at an average price of $106.69 for $3.59 million. The insider now directly holds 155,615 shares of BlackLine Inc. (BL).

BlackLine Inc. (BL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 32.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.55% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.33.