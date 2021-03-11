Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is 194.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $40.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.79% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -252.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $38.73, the stock is 43.98% and 98.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock 228.41% off its SMA200. CPE registered 690.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 590.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.90.

The stock witnessed a 102.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.65%, and is 24.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.85% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.42. Distance from 52-week low is 893.08% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.40%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $265.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 42.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 38.65M with Short Float at 16.14%. Institutions hold 41.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.05 million shares valued at $53.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.24 million shares valued at $29.49 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 1.41 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $18.57 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $10.98 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON S P IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON S P IV sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $24.23 per share for a total of $29076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72065.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that JOHNSON S P IV (Director) sold a total of 9,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73265.0 shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Faulkenberry Barbara J (Director) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $10.89 for $29948.0. The insider now directly holds 6,761 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 25.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.23% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.