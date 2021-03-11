Check out this: Talend S.A. (TLND) could be on the verge of a big rally

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) is 70.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.30 and a high of $63.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLND stock was last observed hovering at around $51.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.1% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.17% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.64% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.40, the stock is 24.18% and 40.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.83 million and changing 27.49% at the moment leaves the stock 62.36% off its SMA200. TLND registered 119.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.41.

The stock witnessed a 30.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.16%, and is 30.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Talend S.A. (TLND) has around 1397 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $287.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.38% and 3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Talend S.A. (TLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talend S.A. (TLND) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talend S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $78.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Talend S.A. (TLND) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Talend S.A. (TLND), with 909.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.82% while institutional investors hold 90.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.88M, and float is at 28.52M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 88.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 40 North Management LLC with over 2.6 million shares valued at $99.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.19% of the TLND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC with 2.07 million shares valued at $79.24 million to account for 6.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Putnam Investments LLC which holds 1.97 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $75.34 million, while Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $59.81 million.

Talend S.A. (TLND) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meister Adam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Meister Adam sold 988 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $55.14 per share for a total of $54478.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Talend S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Meister Adam (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $53.26 per share for $64546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Meister Adam (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,976 shares at an average price of $60.75 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 200,403 shares of Talend S.A. (TLND).

Talend S.A. (TLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 17.96% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 99.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.52% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.