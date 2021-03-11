CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is 37.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $14.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.07% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.86, the stock is 10.86% and 16.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing 9.43% at the moment leaves the stock 38.02% off its SMA200. CNX registered 159.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.17.

The stock witnessed a 14.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.30%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.30. Profit margin for the company is -48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.22% and 3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $399.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -473.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), with 4.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 94.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.85M, and float is at 214.05M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 92.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 35.51 million shares valued at $383.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.16% of the CNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.99 million shares valued at $280.65 million to account for 11.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.91 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $193.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.67% of the shares totaling 14.66 million with a market value of $158.28 million.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rush Donald W., the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Rush Donald W. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $8.99 per share for a total of $49452.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

CNX Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Shepard Alan K (Vice President and CAO) bought a total of 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $9.72 per share for $25758.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10463.0 shares of the CNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, LANIGAN BERNARD JR (Director) acquired 62,600 shares at an average price of $9.58 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 82,600 shares of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 47.42% up over the past 12 months. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is 2.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.35% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 20.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.