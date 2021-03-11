Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

926 institutions hold shares in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 93.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.30M, and float is at 129.31M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 93.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.82 million shares valued at $1.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the DRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 11.8 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.51 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $1.25 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 8.61 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is 19.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.15 and a high of $144.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $139.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.27% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -29.17% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.09, the stock is 5.49% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 41.96% off its SMA200. DRI registered 72.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.72.

The stock witnessed a 9.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.73%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 177000 employees, a market worth around $17.99B and $6.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.25. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 443.37% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.30% in year-over-year returns.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEE EUGENE I JR, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that LEE EUGENE I JR sold 78,957 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $132.03 per share for a total of $10.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Kiernan Daniel J. (President, Olive Garden) sold a total of 16,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $132.70 per share for $2.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9512.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Martin Melvin John (President, SRG) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $118.84 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 6,875 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading 72.08% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 96.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.