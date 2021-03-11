Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) down -6.44% since start of the year

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) is -6.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $8.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELYS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.58% higher than the price target low of $6.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is -9.00% and -4.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 72.67% off its SMA200. ELYS registered 161.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 245.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.49.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.35%, and is -13.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.44% over the week and 15.52% over the month.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $98.64M and $35.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.42% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), with 8.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.42% while institutional investors hold 1.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.53M, and float is at 8.12M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.33 million shares valued at $1.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.96% of the ELYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 83904.0 shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 44407.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 23295.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ciavarella Michele, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ciavarella Michele bought 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $3.79 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Elys Game Technology Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Pasquini Luca (Vice President of Technology) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $3.15 per share for $3150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the ELYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Gold Street Capital Corp. (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.02 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 4,494,525 shares of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS).