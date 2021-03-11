Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is 6.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.92% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.92% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 17.34% and 3.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 264.11 million and changing 54.95% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. ENVB registered 22.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0109.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.06%, and is 40.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.09% over the week and 15.80% over the month.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $87.71M and $35.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.37% and -78.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.20% this year.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 0.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.34M, and float is at 17.57M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12183.0 shares valued at $51899.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the ENVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 10514.0 shares valued at $44789.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 10199.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $43447.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $4260.0.