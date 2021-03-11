Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is 12.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.0% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.77% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.76, the stock is 2.66% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock 26.23% off its SMA200. EPRT registered 5.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.44%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $164.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.27 and Fwd P/E is 33.42. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.79% and -4.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $46.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

283 institutions hold shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 106.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.03M, and float is at 103.00M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 104.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.06 million shares valued at $361.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.95% of the EPRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 12.04 million shares valued at $255.26 million to account for 11.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.25 million shares representing 10.52% and valued at over $238.48 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 5.49 million with a market value of $116.47 million.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Earnshaw Timothy J, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Earnshaw Timothy J sold 276 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $20.97 per share for a total of $5788.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24249.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Seibert Gregg A (Executive VP and COO) sold a total of 756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $20.97 per share for $15854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the EPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Seibert Gregg A (Executive VP and COO) disposed off 34,693 shares at an average price of $14.91 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 202,010 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT).