FinVolution Group (FINV) up 89.51% since start of the year

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is 89.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $8.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $28.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.52 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 63.25% higher than the price target low of $13.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is -13.13% and 17.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 98.24% off its SMA200. FINV registered 201.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.86.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.93%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 3883 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.23 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.75% and -37.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $311.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in FinVolution Group (FINV), with 22.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.73% while institutional investors hold 30.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.76M, and float is at 82.42M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 28.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 11.69 million shares valued at $31.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.20% of the FINV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd with 2.68 million shares valued at $7.15 million to account for 1.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 2.21 million shares representing 1.17% and valued at over $5.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $5.17 million.