Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

186 institutions hold shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 40.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.20M, and float is at 182.33M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 40.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.22 million shares valued at $174.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the FSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 3.83 million shares valued at $31.56 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 3.72 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $30.63 million, while Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $25.42 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -16.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.57 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.87, the stock is -7.66% and -11.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 3.72% off its SMA200. FSM registered 129.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.19.

The stock witnessed a -11.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.59%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has around 1232 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $244.44M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.78 and Fwd P/E is 20.82. Distance from 52-week low is 367.35% and -30.25% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is 69.32% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.58% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.