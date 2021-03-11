Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) on Track to Reach $130.00 in a Year

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) is 86.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $189.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLGT stock was last observed hovering at around $109.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.36% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.57% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -98.37% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.20, the stock is -21.25% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -11.28% at the moment leaves the stock 98.88% off its SMA200. FLGT registered 537.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 256.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.76.

The stock witnessed a -39.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.02%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.63% over the week and 15.89% over the month.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $135.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.10 and Fwd P/E is 22.23. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1350.75% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.89 with sales reaching $326.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 90.10% year-over-year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.14% while institutional investors hold 59.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.06M, and float is at 14.29M with Short Float at 27.68%. Institutions hold 34.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.98 million shares valued at $103.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the FLGT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.89 million shares valued at $46.5 million to account for 3.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 2.34% and valued at over $35.15 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $25.82 million.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIM PAUL, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that KIM PAUL sold 16,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $51.94 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KIM PAUL (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 10,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $51.60 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the FLGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, KIM PAUL (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 29,949 shares at an average price of $46.58 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 202,183 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT).

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 63.74% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 217.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.