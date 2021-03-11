Here are the top Institutional holders of Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares

216 institutions hold shares in Precigen Inc. (PGEN), with 37.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.34% while institutional investors hold 80.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.31M, and float is at 165.84M with Short Float at 14.46%. Institutions hold 65.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Third Security, LLC with over 81.74 million shares valued at $833.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.75% of the PGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 7.13 million shares valued at $72.77 million to account for 3.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.1 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $72.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 6.65 million with a market value of $67.82 million.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is -9.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -53.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is 10.41% and 5.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 52.38% off its SMA200. PGEN registered 286.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.84%, and is 9.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $103.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 630.95% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $19.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.90% in year-over-year returns.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabzevari Helen, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sabzevari Helen sold 260,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $8.92 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Sterling Rick L. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $10.56 per share for $64404.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Sabzevari Helen (President and CEO) disposed off 9,040 shares at an average price of $10.56 for $95507.0. The insider now directly holds 415,259 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).