Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)

478 institutions hold shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 101.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.40M, and float is at 160.12M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 99.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.2 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.50% of the DAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.96 million shares valued at $862.99 million to account for 9.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.72 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $848.83 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 10.5 million with a market value of $605.57 million.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is 29.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.25 and a high of $79.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $78.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.84% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.39% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.72% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.68, the stock is 8.92% and 13.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 72.17% off its SMA200. DAR registered 208.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.33.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.41%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $11.22B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.07 and Fwd P/E is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 628.59% and -5.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elrod Rick A, the company’s EVP – Darling US Rendering Ops. SEC filings show that Elrod Rick A sold 20,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $76.72 per share for a total of $1.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Vervoort Jos (EVP – Rousselot) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $76.09 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47518.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, STUEWE RANDALL C (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 132,409 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $9.4 million. The insider now directly holds 579,687 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 34.61% up over the past 12 months. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 11.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.