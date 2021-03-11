Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)

146 institutions hold shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), with 10.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.14% while institutional investors hold 82.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.46M, and float is at 30.54M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 63.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP II, LLC with over 9.2 million shares valued at $64.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.27% of the JNCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $21.34 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 1.73 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $12.12 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $10.83 million.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is 68.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $14.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is 0.40% and 12.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 51.87% off its SMA200. JNCE registered 183.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.84%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $485.51M and $62.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 312.98% and -16.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $14.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 748.50% in year-over-year returns.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Third Rock Ventures II, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Third Rock Ventures II, L.P. sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $17.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.75 million shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Higgons John Duncan (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $11.78 per share for $2356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10113.0 shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $11.95 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 47,189 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -23.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.86% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.