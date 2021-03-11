Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC)

660 institutions hold shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), with 32.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.55% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.70M, and float is at 223.80M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 82.93% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.94 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the SSNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 18.37 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.23 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $889.73 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 11.28 million with a market value of $820.87 million.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is -7.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.51 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.66% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.38, the stock is 1.15% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. SSNC registered 34.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.01.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $16.86B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.76 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.33% and -8.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHAEL JONATHAN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MICHAEL JONATHAN E bought 37 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $67.31 per share for a total of $2490.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61251.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Frank Joseph J. (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) bought a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $72.21 per share for $47.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1549.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, MICHAEL JONATHAN E (Director) acquired 22 shares at an average price of $70.63 for $1554.0. The insider now directly holds 62,028 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 36.30% up over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 15.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.12% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.