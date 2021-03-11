Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is 96.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $24.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.02, the stock is -11.13% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 89.17% off its SMA200. IPWR registered 645.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a -22.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.86%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.25% over the week and 16.01% over the month.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $84.27M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1383.33% and -35.79% from its 52-week high.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideal Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), with 591.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 20.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.82M, and float is at 2.45M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 16.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $6.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.48% of the IPWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $2.33 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $1.43 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 35900.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BELL LON E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BELL LON E bought 3,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 at a price of $1.89 per share for a total of $6012.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24182.0 shares.

Ideal Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that BELL LON E (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $1.89 per share for $4680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21001.0 shares of the IPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, BELL LON E (President and CEO) acquired 754 shares at an average price of $1.89 for $1425.0. The insider now directly holds 18,525 shares of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR).