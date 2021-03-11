New Big Money Means Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

575 institutions hold shares in Regency Centers Corporation (REG), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 98.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.68M, and float is at 167.87M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 97.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.5 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.82% of the REG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.78 million shares valued at $856.05 million to account for 11.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 16.18 million shares representing 9.66% and valued at over $737.62 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 9.93 million with a market value of $452.71 million.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is 30.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.80 and a high of $59.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REG stock was last observed hovering at around $58.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.58% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.58% lower than the price target low of $47.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.65, the stock is 9.60% and 20.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 34.09% off its SMA200. REG registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.70.

The stock witnessed a 21.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.06%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $9.88B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 226.81 and Fwd P/E is 52.01. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.58% and -0.13% from its 52-week high.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regency Centers Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $259.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Regency Centers Corporation (REG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEIN MARTIN E JR, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that STEIN MARTIN E JR sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Regency Centers Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that PALMER LISA (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55758.0 shares of the REG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, THOMPSON JAMES D. (EVP and COO) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $56.05 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 56,940 shares of Regency Centers Corporation (REG).

Regency Centers Corporation (REG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is trading 62.70% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.