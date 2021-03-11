Positives for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) as stock gains in recent trading

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is -11.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -24.79% and -23.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -5.86% at the moment leaves the stock -9.74% off its SMA200. XERS registered 115.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2718.

The stock witnessed a -40.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.33%, and is -16.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $216.91M and $15.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 205.63% and -45.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.70%).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $7.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 145.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 329.50% in year-over-year returns.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 55.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.15M, and float is at 44.11M with Short Float at 19.29%. Institutions hold 54.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with over 4.17 million shares valued at $20.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the XERS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.65 million shares valued at $17.94 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $11.87 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $11.8 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRESTRELSKI STEVEN, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that PRESTRELSKI STEVEN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $60058.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that PRESTRELSKI STEVEN (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $5.72 per share for $57244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Edick Paul R acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.06 for $40551.0. The insider now directly holds 411,134 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS).