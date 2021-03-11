Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

20 institutions hold shares in Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), with 325.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 14.77% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.49 million shares valued at $1.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the PPBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 0.35 million shares valued at $1.32 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $0.49 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 28800.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) is 21.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPBT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.56% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is -11.06% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 11.08% at the moment leaves the stock -12.09% off its SMA200. PPBT registered -0.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3896.

The stock witnessed a -34.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.50%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 109.55% and -67.99% from its 52-week high.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..