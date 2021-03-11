Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

53 institutions hold shares in Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB), with 23.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.94% while institutional investors hold 25.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.65M, and float is at 7.38M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 6.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.73 million shares valued at $3.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.38% of the SIEB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $0.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.52 million.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) is 2.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.13 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIEB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -14.83% and -9.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. SIEB registered -43.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0459 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1029.

The stock witnessed a -22.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.67%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $131.80M and $48.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.38% and -76.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Analyst Forecasts

Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.80% this year.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gebbia Gloria E, the company’s MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP. SEC filings show that Gebbia Gloria E bought 2,181,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $12.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.03 million shares.

Siebert Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Gebbia Richard (MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP) sold a total of 748,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $5.60 per share for $4.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.64 million shares of the SIEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Gebbia David (MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP) disposed off 748,233 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $4.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,035,281 shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB).

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 62.96% up over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is 108.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.38% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.