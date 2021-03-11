So-Young International Inc. (SY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

44 institutions hold shares in So-Young International Inc. (SY), with 41.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.98% while institutional investors hold 49.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.12M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 16.91%. Institutions hold 30.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.2 million shares valued at $135.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.38% of the SY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 3.6 million shares valued at $39.96 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Manhattan Company which holds 3.18 million shares representing 3.49% and valued at over $35.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $13.81 million.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $105.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.25% off the consensus price target high of $110.56 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 87.97% higher than the price target low of $98.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is -17.20% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. SY registered 8.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.56.

The stock witnessed a -14.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.79%, and is -17.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $189.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 228.46 and Fwd P/E is 2.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.95% and -31.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for So-Young International Inc. (SY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $66.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.30% in year-over-year returns.