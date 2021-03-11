Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is 8.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TANH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -15.54% and -13.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -19.60% off its SMA200. TANH registered 38.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8253 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0682.

The stock witnessed a -34.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.00% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $49.35M and $51.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.54% and -58.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.70% this year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), with 9.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.82% while institutional investors hold 2.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.87M, and float is at 24.11M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 1.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.81% of the TANH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 87077.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 23324.0 with a market value of $32187.0.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FMC Corporation (FMC) that is trading 22.27% up over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is 104.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.