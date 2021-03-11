Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

152 institutions hold shares in Tenaris S.A. (TS), with institutional investors hold 13.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.00M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 13.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.36 million shares valued at $213.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the TS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 9.84 million shares valued at $156.89 million to account for 1.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 8.45 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $134.76 million, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 6.24 million with a market value of $99.52 million.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is 46.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $23.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $21.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -118.69% lower than the price target low of $10.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.40, the stock is 18.88% and 32.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 68.15% off its SMA200. TS registered 76.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a 35.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.91%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 19028 employees, a market worth around $13.12B and $5.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.97. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.06% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.70%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -185.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.10% in year-over-year returns.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 215.11% up over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is 123.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.88% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.