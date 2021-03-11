The Southern Company (SO) Is Down -2.69% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $64.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $59.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.34% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -14.96% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.78, the stock is 1.34% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 4.39% off its SMA200. SO registered -3.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.48.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.16%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $62.15B and $20.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -7.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $5.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

1,700 institutions hold shares in The Southern Company (SO), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 59.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 59.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.4 million shares valued at $5.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the SO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 71.64 million shares valued at $4.4 billion to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 52.22 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $3.21 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 38.97 million with a market value of $2.39 billion.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummiskey Christopher, the company’s EVP & CCCS Officer. SEC filings show that Cummiskey Christopher sold 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $59.52 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18730.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $61.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66127.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $61.19 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 66,994 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 16.47% up over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -23.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.15% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.