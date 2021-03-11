These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) is 0.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $4.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVFY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -21.63% and -17.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 14.74% off its SMA200. NVFY registered 50.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0453 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2643.

The stock witnessed a -25.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is -16.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.64% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $14.47M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 263.64% and -41.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.20% this year.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.69% while institutional investors hold 3.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.59M, and float is at 3.46M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 2.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 61220.0 shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.10% of the NVFY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42072.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33627.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $80032.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 26167.0 with a market value of $62277.0.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 78.25% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 193.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.98% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.