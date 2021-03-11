These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) is 76.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -2.12% and 17.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 8.52% at the moment leaves the stock 64.34% off its SMA200. SDPI registered 84.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0250 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6139.

The stock witnessed a 12.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.94%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 13.69% over the month.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $26.86M and $13.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 433.67% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Analyst Forecasts

Superior Drilling Products Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -325.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.10% in year-over-year returns.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), with 15.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.38% while institutional investors hold 18.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.55M, and float is at 11.33M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.49 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.92% of the SDPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 95927.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $58007.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 87066.0 with a market value of $52648.0.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frank’s International N.V. (FI) that is trading 160.73% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 92.22% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 25960.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.