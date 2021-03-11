Things appear to be looking up for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $32.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is 14.58% and 15.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock 41.72% off its SMA200. SMPL registered 102.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.17.

The stock witnessed a 14.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.41%, and is 16.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $895.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.17 and Fwd P/E is 28.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.70% and 5.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $230.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with 11.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.90% while institutional investors hold 103.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.54M, and float is at 84.31M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 90.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.39 million shares valued at $451.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the SMPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.97 million shares valued at $281.35 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 5.51 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $172.84 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 4.95 million with a market value of $155.26 million.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matthews Timothy Allen, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Matthews Timothy Allen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7439.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Montgomery Robert G. (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $18.98 per share for $37960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54766.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, WHITE JAMES D (Director) acquired 2,780 shares at an average price of $17.97 for $49953.0. The insider now directly holds 6,333 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading 102.70% up over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is 38.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.69% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.48.