Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.48% Change This Year

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -28.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.33% off the consensus price target high of $5.17 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.49% higher than the price target low of $4.18 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -15.69% and -21.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. UGP registered -15.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9868 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9088.

The stock witnessed a -27.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 15946 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $14.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.50 and Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.47% and -31.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $4.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), with institutional investors hold 3.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 746.77M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 3.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.09 million shares valued at $32.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the UGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.15 million shares valued at $23.33 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $16.17 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $11.3 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -2.12% down over the past 12 months. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is 6.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -215.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.