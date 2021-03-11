Unity Software Inc. (U) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -34.91% Change This Year

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -34.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.11 and a high of $174.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $98.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.92% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -33.19% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.89, the stock is -10.90% and -25.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.39.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.85%, and is -2.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 3719 employees, a market worth around $27.56B and $772.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.42% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.90%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $216.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Unity Software Inc. (U), with 45.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.25% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.97M, and float is at 224.23M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 43.3 million shares valued at $6.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the U Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 million shares valued at $5.06 billion to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Resolute Advisors, LLC which holds 31.74 million shares representing 11.72% and valued at over $4.87 billion, while SC XII Management LLC holds 9.05% of the shares totaling 24.5 million with a market value of $3.76 billion.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 194 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 117 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Downie Clive, the company’s SVP & GM, Consumer. SEC filings show that Downie Clive sold 33,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $92.08 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that RICCITIELLO JOHN S. (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $109.17 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, RICCITIELLO JOHN S. (President and CEO) disposed off 217,124 shares at an average price of $109.12 for $23.69 million. The insider now directly holds 5,191,984 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).