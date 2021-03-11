Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

349 institutions hold shares in Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), with 807.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 94.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.78M, and float is at 121.66M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 94.21% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP with over 21.36 million shares valued at $537.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.48% of the VIRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.5 million shares valued at $314.62 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 11.38 million shares representing 9.31% and valued at over $286.45 million, while FMR, LLC holds 9.04% of the shares totaling 11.05 million with a market value of $278.14 million.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is 10.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.30 and a high of $29.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $28.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.72, the stock is 0.27% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 12.83% off its SMA200. VIRT registered 16.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.85.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.88%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has around 976 employees, a market worth around $5.29B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.23% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtu Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $449.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.70% in year-over-year returns.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cifu Douglas A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cifu Douglas A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $22.45 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $22.75 per share for $159.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.67 million shares of the VIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 5,500,000 shares at an average price of $23.10 for $127.05 million. The insider now directly holds 11,380,503 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 97.42% up over the past 12 months. BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is 8.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.82% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.