Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

142 institutions hold shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), with 13.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.86% while institutional investors hold 51.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.18M, and float is at 97.83M with Short Float at 12.13%. Institutions hold 45.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.17 million shares valued at $28.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the WTRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.88 million shares valued at $16.34 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.12 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $14.23 million, while Bienville Capital Management, LLC holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $12.66 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -20.17% and -19.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -19.60% off its SMA200. WTRH registered 583.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4090.

The stock witnessed a -29.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.60%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.04% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has around 10585 employees, a market worth around $288.34M and $200.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 969.23% and -52.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-188.00%).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $48.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHEINTHAL STEVEN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHEINTHAL STEVEN L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that ORTALE BUFORD H (Director) bought a total of 266,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $2.75 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the WTRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Meaux Christopher (Director) disposed off 93,517 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,593,708 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH).