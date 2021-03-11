What should you know before buying stock in Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is 28.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $39.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.46, the stock is 4.84% and 13.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.77 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 41.43% off its SMA200. WHD registered 127.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.68.

The stock witnessed a 11.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.20%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 660 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $348.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.38 and Fwd P/E is 27.91. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.05% and -14.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $80.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Cactus Inc. (WHD), with 227.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 101.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 47.21M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 100.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.31 million shares valued at $138.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the WHD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.42 million shares valued at $115.23 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $98.0 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $66.48 million.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Gary L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Gary L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29772.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Bender Scott (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $26.87 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37252.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Tadlock Stephen (VP, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 10,500 shares at an average price of $27.16 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 44,193 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).