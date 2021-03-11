Which institution holds the most shares in Archrock Inc. (AROC)

259 institutions hold shares in Archrock Inc. (AROC), with 24.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.07% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.12M, and float is at 128.49M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 75.17% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.14 million shares valued at $191.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the AROC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.97 million shares valued at $138.31 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 11.39 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $98.61 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 10.05 million with a market value of $87.04 million.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is 21.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $10.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.49, the stock is 3.04% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 40.04% off its SMA200. AROC registered 166.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.02%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $875.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.05. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 401.91% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archrock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $199.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henderson Donna A, the company’s VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Henderson Donna A sold 10,449 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $10.58 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43809.0 shares.

Archrock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that JDH Capital Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $10.10 per share for $41.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.56 million shares of the AROC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Thode Eric W (SR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.62 for $76210.0. The insider now directly holds 73,814 shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC).

Archrock Inc. (AROC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 64.65% higher over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 77.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.16% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.47.