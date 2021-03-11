Which institution holds the most shares in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

344 institutions hold shares in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), with 3.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.50M, and float is at 149.46M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 76.94% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.03 million shares valued at $256.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the ASB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.72 million shares valued at $216.95 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 10.23 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $174.37 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $107.98 million.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 30.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.23 and a high of $22.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.25, the stock is 9.85% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 43.91% off its SMA200. ASB registered 59.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.67%.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.50%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $912.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 14.22. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.50% and -2.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $263.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 217 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 153 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLYNN PHILIP B, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that FLYNN PHILIP B sold 87,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $20.09 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that FLYNN PHILIP B (President & CEO) sold a total of 52,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $20.04 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Ahern Patrick Edward (Executive Vice President) disposed off 55,177 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 21,379 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading 24.08% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 12.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.96% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.