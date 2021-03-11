Which institution holds the most shares in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)

200 institutions hold shares in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.20% while institutional investors hold 91.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.26M, and float is at 46.90M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 85.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.71 million shares valued at $33.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.31% of the NPTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.52 million shares valued at $32.03 million to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.73 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $24.8 million, while Paradigm Capital Management holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $22.06 million.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.01, the stock is -10.86% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. NPTN registered 44.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -20.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.35%, and is 10.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $495.39M and $371.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.50. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.06% and -29.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $59.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.50% in year-over-year returns.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by cheung Chiyue, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that cheung Chiyue sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $12.57 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that cheung Chiyue (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $11.82 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, SOPHIE MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 34,063 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 36,180 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN).

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 26.75% up over the past 12 months. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is 169.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.