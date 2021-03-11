Which institution holds the most shares in Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

340 institutions hold shares in Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 94.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.39M, and float is at 212.13M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 93.35% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 40.61 million shares valued at $347.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.92% of the RPAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.02 million shares valued at $282.61 million to account for 15.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CenterSquare Investment Management LLC which holds 11.32 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $96.9 million, while LaSalle Investment Management Securities LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 11.09 million with a market value of $94.96 million.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) is 40.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPAI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.11% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is 11.51% and 23.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock 59.55% off its SMA200. RPAI registered 25.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a 21.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.48%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $430.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.10 and Fwd P/E is 83.92. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 318.12% and 0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Properties of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $108.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GORSKI GERALD M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORSKI GERALD M sold 22,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $6.52 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64322.0 shares.

Retail Properties of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Imperiale Richard P (Director) bought a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $7.86 per share for $4324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74553.0 shares of the RPAI stock.