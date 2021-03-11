Who are the Institutional Holders in Gogo Inc. (GOGO)?

153 institutions hold shares in Gogo Inc. (GOGO), with 44.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.40% while institutional investors hold 88.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.71M, and float is at 40.55M with Short Float at 37.54%. Institutions hold 42.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GTCR, LLC with over 12.67 million shares valued at $122.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the GOGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with 6.19 million shares valued at $59.56 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.81 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $36.65 million, while Tenzing Global Management, Llc holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 3.45 million with a market value of $33.22 million.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is 30.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.52, the stock is -2.61% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 55.14% off its SMA200. GOGO registered 342.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.01%, and is 11.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has around 1115 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $413.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 841.35% and -27.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gogo Inc. (GOGO) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $69.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Gogo Inc. (GOGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bayer Michael P., the company’s SVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Bayer Michael P. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $10.85 per share for a total of $86760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15186.0 shares.

Gogo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that CRANDALL ROBERT L (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $10.32 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GOGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 622,898 shares at an average price of $10.35 for $6.45 million. The insider now directly holds 7,066,076 shares of Gogo Inc. (GOGO).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Who are the competitors?

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is 232.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.64% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.28.