Who are the Institutional Holders in InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)?

The shares outstanding are 133.85M, and float is at 131.85M.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.86 and a high of $26.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INNV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7%.

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is 4.31% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.92.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) has around 1910 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $607.14M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.62% and -5.64% from its 52-week high.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Analyst Forecasts

InnovAge Holding Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.3M over the same period..

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kennedy Edward Moore Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kennedy Edward Moore Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23000.0 shares.