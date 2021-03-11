Who is the Top Investor In CME Group Inc. (CME)?

1,420 institutions hold shares in CME Group Inc. (CME), with 4.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 88.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.05M, and float is at 354.03M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 86.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 33.84 million shares valued at $6.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the CME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.23 million shares valued at $5.14 billion to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.29 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $4.6 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 16.49 million with a market value of $3.0 billion.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 13.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.97 and a high of $216.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $209.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.07% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -55.37% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $206.64, the stock is 3.84% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 18.64% off its SMA200. CME registered 1.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.86.

The stock witnessed a 7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.39%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 4370 employees, a market worth around $71.79B and $4.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.19 and Fwd P/E is 28.33. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.99% and -4.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.20% in year-over-year returns.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Piell Hilda Harris, the company’s Sr MD & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Piell Hilda Harris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $213.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36704.0 shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Tully Sean (Sr MD Global Hd Financial & OT) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $201.41 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19670.0 shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Sammann Derek (Sr MD Gl Hd Commodity & Option) disposed off 7,335 shares at an average price of $199.10 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 17,651 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 44.69% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 38.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.2% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.