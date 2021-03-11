Who is the Top Investor In Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)?

315 institutions hold shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU), with 23.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.54% while institutional investors hold 87.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.48M, and float is at 148.02M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 75.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.27 million shares valued at $200.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the GLUU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.22 million shares valued at $92.07 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.52 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $49.75 million, while DnB Asset Management AS holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $31.9 million.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) is 38.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $12.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLUU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.16% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.16% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is -0.69% and 18.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 37.20% off its SMA200. GLUU registered 101.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.09.

The stock witnessed a 32.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) has around 802 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $540.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 166.40 and Fwd P/E is 18.80. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.57% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glu Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $125.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.60% in year-over-year returns.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brandeau Greg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brandeau Greg sold 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Glu Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that de Masi Niccolo (Director) sold a total of 163,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $9.96 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the GLUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, de Masi Niccolo (Director) disposed off 163,367 shares at an average price of $8.97 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 661,211 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU).

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 50.40% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 68.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -100.13% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.