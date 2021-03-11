Who is the Top Investor In Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)?

1,101 institutions hold shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), with 664.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 91.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.00M, and float is at 131.67M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 91.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.34 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the DGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.46 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.36 million shares representing 4.76% and valued at over $757.44 million, while Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $433.09 million.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is -1.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.02 and a high of $134.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $119.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.01% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.03% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.87, the stock is -2.17% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.40% off its SMA200. DGX registered 9.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.25.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.91%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $15.51B and $9.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.81. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.05% and -13.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.75 with sales reaching $2.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.70% in year-over-year returns.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold 801 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $115.49 per share for a total of $92507.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40152.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,188 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $116.95 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40953.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, GUINAN MARK (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 81,756 shares at an average price of $120.37 for $9.84 million. The insider now directly holds 73,579 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 63.74% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 13.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.