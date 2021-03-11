Why Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) is 9.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $34.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.76, the stock is -19.76% and -17.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.99% off its SMA200. DM registered 84.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.24.

The stock witnessed a -44.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.59%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.46% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $4.45B and $13.66M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.57% and -46.31% from its 52-week high.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Desktop Metal Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $9.31M over the same period..

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Desktop Metal Inc. (DM), with 53.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.62% while institutional investors hold 48.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.74M, and float is at 92.85M with Short Float at 6.70%. Institutions hold 36.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 28.42 million shares valued at $488.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.53% of the DM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with 17.72 million shares valued at $304.8 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Miller Value Partners, LLC which holds 7.91 million shares representing 3.49% and valued at over $135.98 million, while XN Exponent Advisors, LLC holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $51.6 million.