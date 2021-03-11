Why should you keep an eye on Avantor Inc. (AVTR)?

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $31.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.60, the stock is -3.38% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 15.80% off its SMA200. AVTR registered 99.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.12.

The stock witnessed a -7.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.33%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $15.77B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 313.64 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.73% and -11.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $1.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Avantor Inc. (AVTR), with 14.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 85.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 578.70M, and float is at 495.86M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 83.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 67.16 million shares valued at $1.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the AVTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.24 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32.85 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $924.71 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 32.38 million with a market value of $911.49 million.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderhaegen Frederic, the company’s EVP, Europe. SEC filings show that Vanderhaegen Frederic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $28.21 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Avantor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Wondrasch Michael (EVP & CIO) sold a total of 3,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $28.71 per share for $87164.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Brophy Gerard (EVP, Biopharma Production) disposed off 3,059 shares at an average price of $27.93 for $85438.0. The insider now directly holds 172,384 shares of Avantor Inc. (AVTR).