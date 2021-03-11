Will American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 49.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.11% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.72% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.93, the stock is 15.25% and 25.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.49 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 84.78% off its SMA200. AEO registered 183.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.64.

The stock witnessed a 18.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.57%, and is 17.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $3.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.00% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $902.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

396 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), with 11.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.98% while institutional investors hold 131.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.19M, and float is at 154.58M with Short Float at 12.66%. Institutions hold 122.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.69 million shares valued at $335.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the AEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.39 million shares valued at $268.67 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.85 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $257.84 million, while Cooke & Bieler, Inc holds 6.47% of the shares totaling 10.76 million with a market value of $215.95 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keefer James H JR, the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Keefer James H JR sold 3,995 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $29.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4939.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Foyle Jennifer M. (Global Brand President-aerie) sold a total of 31,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $27.92 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89004.0 shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Kessler Charles F (Global Brand President-AE) disposed off 157,427 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $4.45 million. The insider now directly holds 84,616 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading 118.54% up over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is 189.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.5% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.