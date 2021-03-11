Will Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is 24.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.89 and a high of $32.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $31.92, the stock is 9.05% and 16.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 39.58% off its SMA200. EQH registered 82.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.09.

The stock witnessed a 17.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.50%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $13.58B and $14.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.25. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.75% and -0.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $3.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

489 institutions hold shares in Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), with 44.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.22% while institutional investors hold 106.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 442.60M, and float is at 399.24M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 95.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 53.13 million shares valued at $1.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the EQH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.6 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36.38 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $930.99 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 27.97 million with a market value of $715.68 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckert William James IV, the company’s SVP and CAO. SEC filings show that Eckert William James IV sold 3,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $26.48 per share for a total of $84243.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11956.0 shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Hattem Dave S. (SEVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $22.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45403.0 shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Stansfield George (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $26023.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).